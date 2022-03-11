See pictures of the huge national effort Tyne and Wear firefighters have joined to send vital life-saving equipment to the Ukrainian frontline in battle against Russian invasion
Firefighters in Tyne and Wear are doing their bit to ease the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by dispatching kit to their counterparts in the war zone.
The North East’s emergency services have answered a call from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) to aid the frontline efforts to rescue families and civilians from Russian bombing.
Staff from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spent Friday (March 11) followed the lead of similar projects across the region, loading up supplies to be sent to eastern Europe.
And for TWFRS chief fire officer Chris Lowther, who has confirmed the end a gas supply contract with Russian supplier Gazprom, the initiative has shown his sector “at it’s very best – selflessly working together and supporting one other for the greater good”.
He added: “The response from communities across the country, and here in Tyne and Wear, has been incredible but it is not surprising.
“Time and time again we come together as a nation to answer the call in a time of crisis and provide support and an emergency response in people’s time of need.
“As a fire and rescue service we play an important role in a humanitarian response and we will do our bit to provide that to communities and emergency responders in Ukraine.”
The donation drive organised by the NFCC has seen equipment including fire engines, thermal imaging cameras for finding victims, generators, lighting, hoses, rescue equipment and PPE collected to be sent to Ukraine.
In the North East, supplies were loaded on to a lorry supplied by Gateshead-based haulier Tony Carter Transport Limited, to be taken to Kent and then on to the conflict zone.
It is hoped the vehicles and equipment will help bolster Ukrainian firefighters who are trying to save lives amid the destruction of the war with its Russian neighbour.
Claire Hoyland, of FIRE AID, a charity, added: “When it reaches Ukraine, the equipment will be used to support firefighters, emergency services and volunteers who are battling together on the front line, often using old or worn equipment.
“They are dealing daily with fires and other emergencies to protect lives, people and property as the invasion devastates the country.”