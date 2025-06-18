unknown

Local councils racking up vast deficits on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could be sent spiralling into bankruptcy unless the Government acts urgently, ministers have been warned.

Since 2020, local authorities have been able to leave huge and growing overspends on SEND services off their main balance sheets under a short-term workaround introduced by the Conservatives amid soaring numbers of children in need of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) for a wide range of conditions, including autism or ADHD.

But that ‘statutory override’ is due to expire in March 2026 – meaning there is now a “fast-approaching cliff edge”, with combined deficits totalling billions of pounds leaving many councils facing financial catastrophe.

A new report published by the Public Accounts Committee today accuses Labour of having “no proposed solution in sight” to deal with the crisis and of having added to town halls’ financial burdens through increases to national insurance contributions, branding it “unacceptable” that no assessment was done of the indirect costs it will cause for councils.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has previously estimated that councils’ combined SEND high needs deficits are projected to rise to £5 billion next year and that more than half of all local authorities will become insolvent if the statutory override is allowed to lapse.

Newcastle City Council last week passed a motion calling on the Government to extend that March 2026 expiry date and rapidly accelerate plans to deliver a long-term solution for the SEND funding emergency.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has detailed previously how Newcastle is failing to meet a legal deadline to deliver EHCPs for children within 20 weeks of a request being made, with the city’s average wait time being 35 weeks as of January this year.

However, city officials have said it is not in as precarious a financial situation as many others – despite having estimated a £7.8 million overspend of its Dedicated Schools Grant in 2024/25.

Northumberland County Council has predicted that it will need to find almost £8 million of savings to make up for overspending in its high needs block budget in 2025/26, while Durham County Council has warned that it could have a cumulative deficit of circa £38 million by March 31, 2026.

Newcastle Lib Dem councillor Colin Ferguson warned that the system for supporting children with SEND is “financially unsustainable”.

Speaking at a full council meeting last week, the city opposition party leader said Labour should have come into power with a solution for what was a known problem and demanded that the Government now produces a “clear plan” to resolve the crisis for good.

Labour councillor Adam Walker, a parent of a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder, agreed that the system is “failing” children and admitted that Newcastle’s record in producing EHCPs is “quite frankly shocking”.

Coun Walker, the council’s cabinet member for adult social care, health, and prevention, said more funding was needed to ensure faster diagnosis of conditions like autism and give families access to early help – and that an extra £1 billion being handed out to support English councils’ high needs costs needed to be “backed up by meaningful reform” of the entire system.

Coun Tracey Mitchell of the Newcastle Independents, who has worked in SEND for 27 years, added that the funding crisis only adds to “constant stress” faced by families and leaves children “forgotten”.

She said: “If we cannot give the correct support to the lives of the most vulnerable, what does that say about us as a society?”

