Over 1,300 people have called on Sunderland AFC’s plans to build a solar farm on green belt land to be blocked.

The plans state that the solar farm will be based in large fields to the east and west of the club’s Academy of Light, near to Cleadon Village.

The land on which the proposed development will be built is green belt, something that has led to campaigners calling on South Tyneside Council to block the plans over biodiversity fears.

Nigel Bundred, from Whitburn, has set up a petition which has received more than 1,300 signatures urging the local authority to reject the solar farm proposals.

He said: “The building of the solar farm will create major adversity for the green belt and the surrounding areas.

“The area is overlooked by Cleadon Hills but these views are going to be destroyed. The club has stated that hedge rows will be planted but there won’t be any benefit from that for around 10-15 years.

The proposed solar farm will be built near to Sunderland AFC’s Academy of Light. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

“The green belt acts as a wildlife corridor, especially for coastal birds, and this will have a huge impact the biodiversity of the area.

“I’ve also raised the issue that solar panels are typically made from heavy metals that can damage the surrounding environment if they leak.

“If that happens, it could have an adverse effect on plants, birds, insects and water ways for miles around.

“When you go abroad, you see solar panels on the roofs of buildings or as coverings on car parks, so why don’t Sunderland AFC place the panels over the car park or on the roof of the Academy of Light?

“It feels like not enough people in the local area are aware of what it going on but we need to oppose this as they are going to destroy the green belt.”

Sunderland AFC has stated that its proposed solar farm will help to tackle the climate emergency that has previously been declared by South Tyneside Council.

A spokesperson for the club commented: “Following the declaration of a climate emergency by South Tyneside Council, our proposed solar development would provide a valuable contribution to tackling the effects of climate change.

“This includes the potential to provide clean energy for up to 9,700 homes in South Tyneside and positively impact hundreds of thousands of lives within our local communities across a 30-year period.

“The facility could also play an integral role in underpinning our regional economy and support local jobs by providing major manufacturing and industrial entities with cost-effective clean energy.

“We deeply understand our economic and environmental responsibilities, which include our ambition to become one of the first net zero Football Clubs and for the continuation of a comprehensive and respectful dialogue with residents and stakeholders throughout the planning process and beyond.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the petition will be considered as part of the planning process.

A spokesperson for the local authority stated: “This is a live planning application which will go before Planning Committee in due course.

“The petition, along with any other public representations will be considered as part of the planning process.”

Members of the public have until Friday, August 16, to submit their opinions to South Tyneside Council in relation to the solar farm plans.

For more information on the plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0357/24/FUL.

You can also view the petition by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/urge-south-tyneside-to-protect-green-belt-land-and-boldon-flats-from-proposed-solar-farm.