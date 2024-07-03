Sunderland AFC officially submits major plans for solar farm near Academy of Light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major plans for a solar farm near Sunderland AFC’s Academy of Light have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for large fields to the east and west of the club’s training centre near Cleadon Village.

Sunderland AFC have submitted an application for the installation of a “renewable energy generating solar farm” with a photovoltaic array and associated equipment and works.

This includes a substation, transformer stations, switchrooms, site accesses, internal access, security fencing, access gates, ancillary infrastructure and “biodiversity enhancements”.

The Academy of Light

According to planning documents, future biodiversity enhancements would include a number of measures on both “development parcels”, ranging from improvements to hedgerows, to “reinstating biodiverse habitats”.

The main areas for solar panels include the large field to the west of Sunderland Road, opposite the Academy of Light’s entrance, and a large triangular site bordered by the training academy and Moor Lane.

Planning documents from the football club say the combined site area, including a “construction laydown area”, would be around 48.2 hectares.

The plans have been in the pipeline for some time with early proposals and community consultation highlighting the project, which is part of the football club’s sustainability strategy.

In conjunction with a formal planning application being submitted, Sunderland AFC published a statement on its website this week about the solar farm proposal and its aims.

This included the plans helping the club “take a step towards becoming one of the first net zero clubs in the United Kingdom”.

Planning permission is being sought for a “30-year period from the date of first exportation of energy from the solar farm”.

Those behind the scheme said the solar farm would provide a “valuable contribution to tackling the effects of climate change at a local level and include numerous other benefits”.

This includes “the potential to provide clean energy for up to 9,700 average-sized homes in South Tyneside and offset the CO2 emissions of approximately 3,700 residents”.

It was also noted that the facility could play an “integral role in underpinning our local economy by supporting local jobs by providing major manufacturing and industrial entities with cost-effective clean energy”.

Applicants added that the proposals included a “community benefits package totalling £15,000 per annum throughout the solar farm’s lifetime, which would all be invested into charitable organisations within South Tyneside”.

The plans have been submitted to council officials with a number of surveys, assessments and supporting documents making a case for the development.

A planning statement noted the scheme would “provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level”.

It was also noted that the project would “contribute to the region’sprogress in meeting its renewable energy targets and […] assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development”.

The planning statement added: “The duration of the proposal is limited to 30 years and the site will be reinstated to agricultural land with enhancements in terms of biodiversity, quality of agricultural land and community benefit through the investments made.

“In addition, the proposed development will have limited impact in terms of traffic.

“The cumulative benefits of the scheme should be afforded significant weight when the planning balance is considered.

“A very special circumstances case for the proposed development has been demonstrated.

“To summarise, it is acknowledged that whilst harm to the Green Belt must be afforded substantial weight however it has been demonstrated that there are no alternative sites within South Tyneside which could provide the same capacity in terms of renewable energy generation from solar and as such contribute to meeting the essential objective as set out on a national and local level”.

A decision on the planning application is expected once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the plans can be made, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until July 24, 2024.

For more information on the plans, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0357/24/FUL