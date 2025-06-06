Metrocentre set welcome Peppa Pig in a fully immersive experience

A brand new children’s immersive experience is set to open at the Metrocentre this autumn.

Peppa Pig is set to be brought to life in an immersive adventure, titled ‘Peppa Pig: Surprise Party’, at the Metrocentre later this year.

The event, which is designed specifically for young children, has been created by Immersive Everywhere, in collaboration Hasbro.

Opening at the Gateshead shopping centre in Autumn 2025, the event will see children aged one to six-years-old and their families step inside the world of Peppa Pig and help to plan the ultimate surprise party.

Visitors will take on an active role in the party preparations as the immersive experience allows families to freely explore recognisable locations from the globally successful animated television series.

Settings will include the Garden Square, Mr Fox’s Shop, the Aquarium and Caves - each packed with a number of exciting, hands-on activities before ending with a special surprise party, just for Peppa.

As visitors hop aboard ‘The Big Train’ to enter the experience, they will meet plenty of Peppa’s friends along the way as they choose the perfect gift with Miss Rabbit, sing along with Madame Gazelle and, of course, making sure the party cake is ready on time.

The one hour 45-minute experience blends live puppetry and theatrical performance with digital storytelling and multi-sensory play, all of which is designed to encourage curiosity, creativity and joyful learning.

With free-flow exploration across 19,000 sq. ft, children will be able to choose their own path, go at their own pace and engage with the experience however they like.

There is set to be a variety of photo opportunities for children and adults to enjoy, as well as an onsite gift shop that will be offering exclusive keepsakes.

Peppa Pig: Surprise Party will house two party rooms, each with its own theme (Carnival and Circus), to cater for children’s birthday parties.

The experience has also been designed to cater to everyone’s needs including a complimentary and secure buggy park, cloakroom and a Sensory Room with a soft interior, calming colour, changing lights and soothing music, toys and bubble tubes, offering a relaxing space for decompression and a moment away from the sensory stimulation outside.

Elliot Hargreaves, Chief Executive Officer at Immersive Everywhere, has expressed his excitement at being able to bring the experience to the Metrocentre.

He said: “We are truly excited to bring the world of PEPPA PIG to life in a whole new way at Metrocentre, Gateshead.

Peppa Pig: Surprise Party is a huge milestone for us and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional, memorable experiences for families.

“This will be the first-ever immersive live experience for children of this age that allows them to actually step into an episode of Peppa Pig.”

Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro, has given an insight into what visitors can expect from the immersive experience.

He added: “Peppa Pig: Surprise Party is a fresh and playful take on Peppa’s beloved world.

“The experience invites families on a brand-new adventure—packed with unexpected moments, interactive fun and big surprises for little fans.

“It’s a joyful addition to Peppa’s live event lineup, and we can’t wait for families to jump in and celebrate with her.”

Ben Cox, Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, has praised the addition of Peppa Pig: Surprise Party to the Gateshead shopping centre.

He commented: “Immersive Everywhere is a leader in creating world-class, one-of-a-kind leisure experiences that truly connect with audiences.

“We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Metrocentre as the home for the UK’s first ‘Peppa Pig: Surprise Party’ – a testament to the strength of our family-focused catchment.

“This exciting addition pushes the boundaries of retail and leisure, reinforcing our commitment to investing in dynamic experiences that bring joy to our visitors and the local community.”

Tickets for Peppa Pig: Surprise Party go on sale in July 2025 and will be priced from £9.50 per adult and £12.50 per child.

For further information, visit: https://www.peppapigsurpriseparty.co.uk/.

