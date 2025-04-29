Thousands visit the Metrocentre for its SS25 Fashion & Beauty Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Metrocentre welcomed thousands of visitors to its SS25 Fashion & Beauty Weekend.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, welcomed thousands of visitors over Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, as part of its SS25 Fashion & Beauty Weekend.

Visitors were able to experience everything from trend-led runway moments to beauty demonstrations and styling sessions with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Lisa Snowdon, a renowned model, radio, TV presenter and author, hosted the entire weekend as she brought her signature energy and expertise to the main stage.

As well as fronting the catwalk shows, Lisa also led her exclusive ‘Find Your Fabulous’ style sessions, where she shared confidence-boosting tips, seasonal must-haves and advice on how to feel your best in what you wear.

Thousands of people visited the Metrocentre's SS25 Fashion & Beauty Weekend. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking after the event, Lisa said: "Sharing my 'Find Your Fabulous' style masterclass at Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend was such a fantastic experience.

“The centre is packed with so many brilliant brands and incredible retailers.

“I hope everyone left feeling inspired, confident and ready to find their fabulous."

One of the stand out moments of the weekend was the return of Newcastle College’s ‘The Future of Fashion’ show.

The student-led showcase celebrated creativity, craft and collaboration, with fashion, makeup, modelling, photography and hair all produced by students across the College’s creative and performance courses.

Phoebe Butler, a student from Newcastle College who showcased her work on Saturday, shared her experience about what it means to be a part of Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend.

She commented: "Seeing my outfits come to life and be modelled down the runway gave me a new perspective of my capabilities of bringing my ideas to life and presenting them to an audience with confidence.

“My inspiration for one outfit pulled from the brief “transition” revolves around the process sea glass partakes in, shown through my plastic sculpted bodice, sand corset and flowing trail inspired by the ocean.

Metrocentre bosses have hailed the event as a success. | Other 3rd Party

“This show has given me the confidence to move forward, going to university in London and to take every opportunity, as the Metrocentre has given me through this runway showcasing my designs."

Helen Atkinson, Marketing Manager at Metrocentre, has hailed the event as a success for the Gateshead shopping centre and praised everyone of all ages for getting involved.

She added: “We were delighted with the success of this year’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend.

“The atmosphere was buzzing, and it was brilliant to see people of all ages enjoying the fashion shows, getting involved in masterclasses, and discovering new trends and treatments.

“Supporting local talent is really important to us, and the Newcastle College takeover was one of the highlights – they brought so much passion and creativity to the event.”

You can keep up to date with the Metrocentre at: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

