Man due in court following five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland

A man is due in court today following a five-hour rooftop stand-off involving police at the weekend.

Officers were called to Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, at shortly after 3pm on Saturday, following reports of concern for a man.

Police in Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, on Saturday.

The street was sealed off from its junctions with Abbs Street, near Devonshire Tower, and Crozier Street at the other end.

Access was also restricted to the back lane, with armed police on the scene.

One person was injured in the incident, say police.

The incident came to an end shortly after 8pm, when the man was brought down safely from the roof.

Northumbria Police said that Liam Dixon, 20, of Derwent Water Road, Gateshead, has been charged with affray, criminal damage, assaulting a constable in the execution of duty and causing racial or religious intentional harassment.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today.