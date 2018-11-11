Man arrested over five-hour Sunderland rooftop stand-off with police remains in custody

A man arrested over a five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland is still being held in custody today.

Officers were called to Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, at 3.15pm yesterday, following reports of concern for a man.

Police at the scene of the rooftop stand-off in Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth.

The street was sealed off from its junctions with Abbs Street, near Devonshire Tower, and Crozier Street at the other end.

Access was also restricted to the back lane, with armed police on the scene.

The man on the roof was throwing tiles into the street, and one person was injured after being struck by one.

The incident came to an end shortly after 8pm, when the man was brought down safely from the roof.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said today: “A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and remains in police custody at this time.

“One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries. Nobody else was injured.”