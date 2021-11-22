Man dies after a serious collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the A194 in Follingsby near border with Sunderland and South Tyneside
Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has now sadly died after a serious collision with a HGV on the A194 in Follingsby.
Emergency services wee called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the A194(M) eastbound near the junction with the A195 and Follingsby Lane at around 5.10am on Sunday, November 21.
The 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to the RVI however officers have now confirmed that he sadly died overnight.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers from Northumbria Police.
Police say that the drivers of the HGV remained at the scene and is supporting officers with their investigation, with inquires still ongoing.
Inspector Dean Hood. of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man’s family at this sad time.
“We will continue to offer them any support they need, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what happened.
“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am again asking for the public to assist us as we look to give the man’s family the answers they deserve.
Read More
“If you were travelling in that area between 5am and 5.20am yesterday, please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20211121-0251.