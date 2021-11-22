The 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to the RVI however officers have now confirmed that he sadly died overnight.

His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist family liaison officers from Northumbria Police.

Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man has sadly died following a collision with a HGV in Follingsby.

Inspector Dean Hood. of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to the man’s family at this sad time.

“We will continue to offer them any support they need, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what happened.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am again asking for the public to assist us as we look to give the man’s family the answers they deserve.

“If you were travelling in that area between 5am and 5.20am yesterday, please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”