Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious collision on the A194(M) eastbound at around 5.10am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A194 eastbound, near to the junction with the A195 and Follingsby Lane just after 5am on Sunday, November 21 after an HGV and a 25 year-old man collided.

Northumbria Police have said that the pedestrian was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with life threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The North East Ambulance Service said one patient was taken to the RVI.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the HGV remained at the scene and is supporting officers with their investigation.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said it dispatched a Hazardous Area Response Team, a specialist paramedic and an ambulance to the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area around 5.00am- 5.20am and may have witnessed the collision and those who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the Tell Something pages on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference NP-20211121-0251

