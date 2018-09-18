Man arrested after supermarket ram raid

A man has been arrested in connection with a ram raid on a supermarket.

Thieves used a JCB digger to smash the wall of the Sainsbury's Local store before making off with a cash machine.

Detectives believe they drove off in a silver-coloured pick-up truck.

The JCB was abandoned outside the store in Grove Road, Brandon, near Durham City, at 2am on Monday with police alerted by nearby residents.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday morning that a 34-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident should call Durham CID via 101, quoting reference 24 of September 17.

Alternatively, information can passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.​