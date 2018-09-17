Ram raiders use JCB digger to steal cash machine

Thieves used a JCB digger to steal a cash machine in a supermarket ram raid

Durham Police received numerous reports from members of the public alerting them to a JCB digger outside of the Sainsbury's store with alarms sounding at around 2am today.

An investigation is ongoing and the thieves are being hunted by police.

Acting Inspector Steve Richards, of Durham Constabulary, said: “We believe that suspects have used a JCB digger to smash the wall of the store, causing significant damage, before loading a cash machine onto the back of a silver coloured pickup truck and driving away.

"The JCB was left at the scene.

“A number of lines of inquiry are being pursued and a cordon will remain in place while we conduct our investigation. There will be a noticeable police presence in the area."

Anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident in Brandon, near Durham City, should call Durham CID via 101, quoting reference 24 of today.

Alternatively, information can passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.​