The incident claimed the life of Trevor Appleton, 72.

The family of a pedestrian killed in a road incident have paid a heartfelt tribute to their 'loving brother and uncle'.

Trevor Appleton, 72, of the New Herrington area, died after the incident not far from his home.

Northumbria Police said his family continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

At around 6.05pm on Monday, January 8, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a van outside of the Best One shop on Kitchener Terrace in New Herrington.

It was reported that a white Peugeot Partner van had been travelling west when, for reasons yet to be established, it struck a pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended and found Trevor with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly later pronounced dead.

A full investigation into the collision was launched, with officers from the force’s Motor Patrols team still appealing for further witnesses.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

The collision occurred close to this shop in New Herrington.

Trevor’s family have issued a statement, saying: “Trevor was a loving brother and uncle, and he will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“Trevor enjoyed meeting new people and socialising – and those who knew him admired his wicked sense of humour.

“We would like to thank those who remained at the scene to help Trevor in his final moments, as well as everyone who assisted in the emergency services.

“As a family, we would ask that we are now respectfully given the time to grieve and come to terms with what has happened.”

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a tragic incident where sadly Trevor has lost his life.

“Our thoughts remain with Trevor’s family and loved ones as they continue to process their grief.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing ever since to establish exactly what has happened in the lead up to the collision.

“We’re grateful to the many people who have already come forward to assist our investigation with valuable information.

"However, we know the area was very busy at the time with lots of people and vehicles – so there will be some further witnesses who saw what happened and have not yet spoken to police.

“If you feel you have information that might help, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch with us.

“It could prove vital in helping us ascertain exactly what happened on the day of the collision – and ultimately get answers for Trevor’s family.”