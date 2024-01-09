Man, 72, dies after road collision in Sunderland involving van and pedestrian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a road traffic collision in Sunderland.

At around 6.05pm on Monday, January 8, officers received a report of the collision involving a pedestrian and a van outside of the Best One shop on Kitchener Terrace in the New Herrington area.

It was reported that a white Peugeot Partner van had been travelling on the westbound carriageway when, for reasons yet to be established, it struck a male pedestrian on the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the man, aged 72, had suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital however and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

A full investigation into the collision has been launched, with officers from the force’s Motor Patrols team now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where sadly an elderly man has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“A number of enquiries are currently ongoing to establish exactly what has happened in the lead up to the collision.

“We know the area was very busy at the time with lots of people and vehicles – so there will be more witnesses who saw what happened.

“Please help us by getting in touch as soon as possible. Your information could be really helpful in the early stages of our investigation.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help their investigation.