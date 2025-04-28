Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final headliner has been revealed for Lindisfarne Festival 2025.

And now the final headliner for the popular North East festival has been announced as it looks to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Organisers have confirmed that Doves will headline the Friday night alongside Armand Van Helden.

The Mercury Prize-nominated trio, who are known for their cinematic soundscapes and soaring, soul-stirring anthems, will take to the Shorefields Main Stage fresh of the release of their sixth studio album, ‘Constellations For The Lonely’.

Doves have been revealed as the final headliner for the Lindisfarne Festival 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Debbie Travis-Waller, a Lindisfarne Festival spokesperson, has described having Doves as a headliner as a “momentous” occasion for the festival.

She said: “Doves are a band that move people - sonically and emotionally.

“Having them headline our Friday night feels momentous. This year is all about reflection, celebration, and looking forward, and their new album taps into all of that.

“It’s going to be magic.”

Other headliners for the festival include Jamie Webster, The Waterboys and Hawkind.

Also performing at Lindisfarne Festival 2025 are The Fratellis, Lottery Winners, Scouting for Girls, Lucy Spraggan, and more.

Based on the private grounds of Beal Farm, with panoramic views stretching across to Lindisfarne (Holy Island), the festival site is one of the most picturesque on the UK festival map.

The event, which runs from Thursday, August 28, until Sunday, August 31, is for people aged 18 and over only.

Lindisfarne Festival 2025 Tickets

Full weekend Tickets : These include access to the site from Thursday to Sunday, plus standard camping.

: These include access to the site from Thursday to Sunday, plus standard camping. Friday-Sunday Tickets : Offers entry from Friday, August 29 - with full access to all stages, workshops, comedy, wellness areas, and more.

: Offers entry from Friday, August 29 - with full access to all stages, workshops, comedy, wellness areas, and more. Saturday day Tickets : For those just wanting to stay one-night, with camping included.

: For those just wanting to stay one-night, with camping included. VIPee Toilets: Tickets are available to gain access to VIPee toilets within the Music arena.

Anyone attending must remember to purchase vehicle passes in advance for any cars, campervans or live-in vehicles.

Camping is included in all weekend tickets, with upgrades available to glamping,

Full details for all tickets can be found at: https://lindisfarnefestival.com/tickets/.

More than the music

Alongside a wide variety of musical acts, festival goers can expect to see comedy, poetry, spoken word, yoga, fire dancing, meditation, wellness zones, and more.

Debbie added: “It’s not just about the music, it’s about being completely transported - to a place where the sea meets the soul, and every corner of the site hides something new to discover.

“This year we’ve gone bigger on the glamping village.

“We want people to wake up refreshed—even if they’ve been raving in The Temple ‘til 4am!

“If you like discovering bands you’ve never heard of and then falling madly in love with them while dancing barefoot in a field - this is the place.

“We curate the line-up for curious souls.

“This isn’t just a festival, it’s a community, a celebration, and a reminder that life is best lived barefoot in a field with your favourite people and your favourite songs.”

Accessible for all

The festival takes pride on being inclusive with designated accessible camping and parking, a main stage viewing platform, free carer ticket options and on-site accessibility stewards.

Dog-friendly festival

The Lindisfarne Festival is also dog-friendly, meaning you can bring your four-legged companions.

Dogs must be kept on a lead and there is even a dog welfare station with shade tents, treats, and water courtesy of The Paw Society.

For full details on Lindisfarne Festival 2025, visit: https://lindisfarnefestival.com/.

