Lindisfarne Festival, the event which brings a close to festival season in the North East, is turning 10 in style this year.

The festival has announced over 50 new artists set to join the party on the stunning Northumberland coast this August.

Joining the already stellar line-up are Shooglenifty, Beans on Toast, Sandi Thom, When Rivers Meet, Small Fakers, Jeremiah Ferrari, Anton Decks, Earl Grey, Sista Paula, The Funk Monks, Pistol Daisys, Guest Singer and so many more — all ready to bring their magic to one of the UK’s most unique festival locations.

The Vaccines at Lindisfarne Festival 2024.

The excitement isn’t stopping there, with the final headline act still to be revealed and another wave of artists still to come.

“We always say Lindisfarne Festival is where music, magic and mayhem collide and this year, we’re going even bigger,” said Debbie Travis-Waller, spokesperson for Lindisfarne Festival.

“It’s our 10th birthday, and we’re celebrating with the biggest, wildest, most diverse line-up we’ve ever had. From huge headliners to homegrown talent, there’s something for every kind of festival-goer. This is going to be a proper pilgrimage to remember.”

The event’s 10th birthday wouldn’t be complete without a monumental line-up - and the headline quartet set to top the bill this year delivers just that. First up, dance music icon Armand Van Helden, the chart-smashing DJ and producer is set to bring some of the world’s best beats to the coast.

Joining him are folk-rock pioneers The Waterboys, whose hits like The Whole of the Moon have soundtracked generations of festival memories.

Scouse sensation Jamie Webster also takes centre stage this year, fresh from selling out arenas and becoming the voice of a new working-class generation.

And then there’s Hawkwind — the original space-rock pioneers, bringing over five decades of psychedelia to the festival’s Lindi Legends slot.