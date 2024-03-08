Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A life-saving delivery driver has been hailed as top of the shops.

The Echo reported in November that Bobby Storey had been shortlisted in the prestigious Retail Week Awards in the Delivery/Distribution Hero/Heroes category and invited to attend the awards evening in London.

Bobby, who works at the ScS store in Seaham, is one of the firm's most highly-rated employees and was honoured at the ceremony this week for his exemplary customer service.

On one delivery, he realised a customer had a potential gas leak and was so worried, he left his details and asked the customer to call him to make sure they were okay.

It turned out the problem was quite serious and the customer said Bobby ‘literally saved our lives today'.

Bobby's commendation for the award praised his 'customer-first approach' and said ' his outstanding customer service is something ScS wish they could bottle and share with others'.

"During the last 12 months Bobby really has gone the extra mile for customers.

"Bobby has been called out three times by the ScS CEO Steve Carson, after customers wrote directly to him to personally thank Bobby and to inform us of how great he really is.

One customer explained Bobby had gone back to their home with a missing part that was missing after he had finished his shift. In the words of the customer Bobby ‘was a great advert for your company. That is how you get return business’.

Hanna Jackson, Managing Director at Retail Week, said: "Bobby's commitment to customers and the ScS business has been nothing short of extraordinary, earning him well-deserved recognition.

"His passion for service excellence and unwavering commitment to delivering the brand's customer values have truly set him apart in the delivery field.

"He literally goes the extra mile every single day for ScS, and the volume of five-star customer reviews he's received reflect that in spades. All the judges said how they'd love to have Bobby on their delivery teams.

"Outstanding work on the frontline of retail."

Bobby was overwhelmed with his win: “I’m delighted to have won the Distribution Hero award as part of the ScS team," he said.