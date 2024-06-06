Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Familiarity is vital for the public when they need to locate the closest bleed kit in the event of an emergency’

From left, Simon and Tanya Brown with Andy Nelson and Dave Leach of TWFRS at Sunderland Central Community Fire Station, with the new bleed kit storage box.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has installed emergency bleed kits outside all 17 of its stations, after working closely with the Connor Brown Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bleed kits provide essential immediate first aid to life-threatening bleeds. The kit can buy crucial minutes until emergency services arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TWFRS has liaised with the trust to highlight the need for bleed kits and help raise awareness about the dangers of knife crime.

The Connor Brown Trust was set up in memory of Connor Brown, who was fatally stabbed, aged just 18 in Sunderland in 2019. The charity aims to educate young people about knife crime and the impact it has on society.

Connor's parents, Tanya and Simon Brown, founders and directors of the trust, were recently presented with a cheque by firefighters from Chopwell Community Fire Station in Gateshead.

The cheque, from a recent fundraising event, went towards purchasing the bleed kit outside the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Brown said: “The importance of these bleed kits is simple. They have the potential to save a life.

“The kits contain vital emergency aids which can stem blood loss until the emergency services arrive.

“Bleed kits can make all the difference to someone with a catastrophic bleed. We lost Connor to knife crime as he sustained multiple injuries in the attack, which led to his death.

“Working alongside the TWFRS has been incredible. The fire stations were chosen as they are fantastic locations in the heart of the community, as most people know where their nearest station is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This familiarity is vital for the public when they need to locate the closest bleed kit in the event of an emergency.”

Dave Leach TWFRS area manager Service Delivery, said: “TWFRS have a close relationship with the Connor Brown Trust as Tanya and Simon regularly deliver talks to our fire cadets and Prince’s Trust programme participants to help educate them about the dangers of knife crime.

“We hope the bleed kits will provide the public with peace of mind knowing that a kit is located within their local community if ever required during a serious incident."