The Knife Angel arrives in Sunderland next week.

The parents of murdered teenager Connor Brown are urging schools and youth groups to make sure they don’t miss out when the Knife Angel flies into Sunderland.

Made from more than 100,000 seized blades, the 27ft tall sculpture was specifically created to highlight the negative effects of violence - and especially knife crime.

Tanya and Simon Brown are bringing the Angel to Sunderland as part of their work with the Connor Brown Trust, set up after their 18-year-old son was stabbed to death in February 2019.

The statue will be installed in Keel Square at the end of this month on its first visit to Sunderland and the Trust is organising a series of knife crime workshops at Sunderland City Hall during its time on Wearside.

Tanya and Simon hope everyone who works with children in years 5 and above will make the most of the opportunity - but say sessions are selling out fast.

Tanya said: “We share the tragic circumstances that led to Connor’s death in detail because it helps others to understand the impact of knife crime in more depth.

“We feel that being so open and honest about it is a crucial part of the workshops. We want our streets to be safe, we want young people to be safe.

“The Knife Angel represents a visual part of learning and helps to deliver the emotional impact on a bigger scale.”

New Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth, whose office is funding the sculpture’s visit, said: “We’ve seen too many lives lost because of people choosing to carry knives and so the more young people we reach out to and educate about the dangers of knife crime, the better chance we have of avoiding devastating losses in the future.

“There has been some good work happening across the region - the Violence Reduction Unit is really established now and inspirational people like Tanya and Simon are such a driving force in preventing youth violence.

“As the new Police and Crime Commissioner, tackling knife crime will remain a top priority – there’s lots to build on and lots more to do.”

Workshops will consist of different activities to suit a range of ages, last 90 minutes. and are limited to 45 participants, including accompanying adults.