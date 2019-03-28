Lengthy train queues warning to Sunderland fans heading to Checkatrade Trophy final

Sunderland fans travelling by rail for this weekend's Checkatrade Trophy final are warned to expect lengthy queues before they board trains.

Black Cat fans without tickets for Grand Central's return journeys between Sunderland-London are also urged not to travel as services are at "full capacity".

Six trains, one more than normal, head direct to the capital on Saturday.

Queues are particularly expected to be lengthy in the morning with services leaving Sunderland Railway Station at 8.28am and 8.44am.

Trains are also expected to be busy on Monday when many of the 40,000 red and white fans are expected to head back north from King's Cross.

A Grand Central spokesman said: "Due to extremely high levels of demand, all Grand Central services across the weekend will be at full capacity.

"Therefore if you do not already have a ticket, seek alternative travel arrangements.

"If you have a ticket but not a seat reservation, a queuing system will be in place at Sunderland on Saturday and London King's Cross on Monday to control access to the platforms.

"Please arrive in plenty of time and be prepared to potentially queue for a long period of time.

"Grand Central staff will be available on the day to assist you and answer any queries."

Further information is available online at https://help.grandcentralrail.com/hc/en-gb/ and by ringing 0345 6034852.