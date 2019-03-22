Grand Central confirms times of extra Sunderland Checkatrade Trophy cup final trains

Rail operator Grand Central has confirmed the departure times of its extra London trains for Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy final weekend.

Additional services will now leave Sunderland at 8.44am on Saturday, March 30, the day before the game, and at 12.21pm on Monday, April 1, the day after the Portsmouth clash.

Tickets, however, cannot be bought specifically for either service as they are operating as overflow trains to cope with the red and white exodus to Wembley.

A Grand Central spokesman said: “We are pleased to be able to confirm times of the additional trains that will operate between Sunderland and London Kings Cross for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Related content: Travel tips on getting to and from Wembley

“Both trains will not call at any intermediate stations and will be for standard class ticket holders only.

“Unfortunately, due to the train to operate these services being hired from one of our suppliers, we will be unable to provide a catering service on board.

“Passengers are unable to book tickets specifically for either of these additional trains as they will be operating as overflow services to provide extra capacity.

"However, on these two days seats will be available on a first-come-first served basis for those passengers with Grand Central tickets and not currently holding seat reservations for other trains.

Also read: Sunderland superfan George, 92, is off to Wembley after club ensure he doesn't miss out

“A queuing system will be in place at Sunderland (Saturday 30th March) and London Kings Cross (Monday 1st April) to control access to the platforms.

"Please arrive in plenty of time and be prepared to potentially queue for a long period of time. Grand Central staff will be available on the day to assist you and answer any queries.

“All Grand Central services across the weekend will still be exceptionally busy and we strongly advise those passengers unable to obtain a seat reservation not to travel.”

Further details about Grand Central's services on cup final weekend are available from www.grandcentral.com or by ringing (0345) 6034852.