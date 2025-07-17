Legendary comedian set to make ‘fantastic’ return to the North East

A legendary comedian is coming to South Shields.

Mick Miller is looking forward to a “fantastic” return to South Shields later this year, having honed his craft in the town during the 1960s and 1970s.

The comic rose to fame by winning the ‘New Faces’ TV talent contest before later going to to become one of the classic household telly faces on ‘The Comedians’.

It is set to be a nostalgic return to the town for Mick when he appears on stage at the Whiteleas Social Club, on Oswald Street, on Thursday, September 18.

Mick puts his success down to playing the North East working men’s club scene, as well as many memorable nights in South Shields working for the legendary Bailey Organisation, which was based in the town.

Legendary comedian Mick Miller is set to play a rare show in South Shields. | Goffy Media

The Bailey empire was headed up by Cleadon-born Stan Henry, who sadly passed away aged 92, in September 2022.

Reflecting on working in South Shields in years gone by, Mick said: “The Bailey Organisation was thriving when I was starting out with big clubs all across the country.

“They were based at 45 Beach Road in South Shields. So many of the biggest showbiz names visited those offices during the heyday of cabaret.

“Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdink, Bob Monkhouse and Tommy Cooper were often in that very building when working in the town and surrounding areas for Stan.

“They were incredible times to be part of and to be learning my trade. I am really looking forward to returning to the town on September 18 at Whiteleas Social Club.

“It still gives me a real buzz seeing clubs with full houses in 2025.

“The invention of social media with the likes of TikTok have opened up a totally new generation of fans for me – the original ones have also stayed the distance.

“I'm sure that we will have a fantastic night in the Whiteleas Club. It will bring back so many happy memories for me.

“It sure is a rare town visit these days as I can’t remember the last time I was on stage there."

The show is being promoted by radio host Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough who has expressed his delight at bringing the legendary comedian back to South Shields.

He added: "Mick Miller is very much at the top of his game right now and I just wanted to bring him to South Shields.

“He has been there, done it and has the T Shirt. - the iconic Bailey Clubs to headlining in Las Vegas is some CV and he is a Royal Variety Show favourite too.

"It will be a thrill to bring Mick on stage in Shields and I know that the reaction has been hugely positive in the area for early ticket sales.

“If you are going to start a live cabaret event you start with the Master and Mick Miller ticks all of the required boxes - he is an absolute comedy legend in the UK."

Tickets for the September 18 show are available from https://www.ticketsource.com/whats-on/south-shields/whiteleas-social-club/mick-miller-live-in-south-shields/2025-09-18/20:00/t-rpmdrzy or by calling: 07990 588 424.