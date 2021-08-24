Police and the ambulance service attended a one-vehicle incident involving a motorcyclist at around 11am on Tuesday, August 24.

The rider was arrested after the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.45am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Leechmere Road, Sunderland.

The rider has been arrested and remains in police custody.

“It was reported that a rider had come off his motorbike near Asda and appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Emergency services attended and checked on the rider, who was uninjured. He has since been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”​

The ambulance service said in a statement: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Leechmere Road in Sunderland at 11 am this morning.

"One of our care crews stopped to help but medical treatment was not required.”

