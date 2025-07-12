The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Map

A man has appeared in court accused of historic sex attacks against two boys in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Harrison, 65, is alleged to have indecently assaulted one boy five times in the city between July 13, 1976, and December 12, 1979. Mr Harrison, of Poachers’ Lane, Warrington, Lancs, is also alleged to have committed two acts of gross indecency against the same boy.

He is further said to have committed one act of gross indecency against a second boy, with the last of his alleged crimes dating to September 28, 1980. In total, Mr Harrison is accused of five counts of indecent assault and three counts of gross indecency, all against boys aged under 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he did not enter a plea to any of the charges. Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates the case should be heard at a crown court. Ian O’Rourke, defending, agreed the case was suitable for a crown court hearing.

Magistrates adjourned the case and sent Mr Harrison to be dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 8.