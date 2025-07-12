Lancashire man appears in court accused of historic sex attacks against 2 boys in Sunderland
Brian Harrison, 65, is alleged to have indecently assaulted one boy five times in the city between July 13, 1976, and December 12, 1979. Mr Harrison, of Poachers’ Lane, Warrington, Lancs, is also alleged to have committed two acts of gross indecency against the same boy.
He is further said to have committed one act of gross indecency against a second boy, with the last of his alleged crimes dating to September 28, 1980. In total, Mr Harrison is accused of five counts of indecent assault and three counts of gross indecency, all against boys aged under 14.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he did not enter a plea to any of the charges. Prosecutor John Garside told magistrates the case should be heard at a crown court. Ian O’Rourke, defending, agreed the case was suitable for a crown court hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case and sent Mr Harrison to be dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.