It’s been confirmed that this year’s Kubix and Monument Festivals have been cancelled in Sunderland.

Kubix is one of the highlights of the city’s events calendar. | Sunderland Echo

Kubix has become a popular annual event in the city’s events calendar and was due to take place once more at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 12 with Blue, Shaggy, Another Level, Gareth Gates, Liberty X, and Blazin Squad on the squad.

Monument Festival, which has the same organisers, WannaSee, was also due to take place at the park the following week, on July 19, with the lineup featuring Doves, Yard Act, The Fratellis, The Sherlocks and The Twang.

Tens of thousands attend the festivals each year and many tickets had already been sold for both events.

However, after speculation was growing this week over the future of this year’s events following social media posts by the organisers, they have now confirmed both festivals are cancelled.

Issuing a statement, the posts on Kubix festival’s official social media pages reads: “We’re heartbroken to confirm that Kubix Festival will not be going ahead this year.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. Despite enormous efforts behind the scenes, recent developments have made it impossible to continue.

“We are incredibly sorry to all of you who bought tickets, made plans, and supported the festival. Please contact your ticket provider or card issuer for refund information. Thank you for being part of the Kubix journey - we’re so grateful for your support.”

The same post was also made in reference to Monument Festival on its official pages.

WannaSee organises a number of other festivals around the country under the WannaSee brand.

Lindisfarne Festival in Northumberland, meanwhile, made a post at the same time as the cancellations saying: “In light of other updates, we want to let you know there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that this year’s Lindisfarne Festival goes ahead, and that the long-term future of the festival that we all love is secured.”

The Kubix and Monument cancellations is a blow to the city’s music scene in a year when Sunderland became the only UK city other than Manchester to obtain Music City status.

But the team from Music City says there is still plenty to look forward to: “ We’re deeply disappointed to hear that Kubix and Monument Festivals will no longer be taking place. Over the last seven years these events have become part of the region’s music calendar—providing entertainment to tens of thousands and a platform for musicians, suppliers and behind-the-scenes crew to earn a living in an increasingly difficult landscape.

“As we embark on the Sunderland Year of Music, we’re more determined than ever to spotlight the incredible talent within our city and beyond. Let’s continue to support the amazing festivals operating in our city - like Summer Streets, Waves, Boundaries, Marra Fest and The Fire Station’s Summer Parties - and build something new for the future.”

In brighter news for the city’s music calendar, Summer Streets today announced its lineup as the free festival returns to Cliffe Park in Seaburn.