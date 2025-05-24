Smoove & Turrell and Martin Stephenson & the Daintees will headline this year’s Summer Streets in Seaburn.

The free community festival returns to Cliffe Park over the weekend of Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 with a whole host of entertainment.

Former BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown will host the Saturday programme while Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie and the Heartstrings, will host the Sunday programme.

Saturday lineup

Saturday will be headlined by festival favourites Smoove & Turrell, appearing off the back of their successful Red Ellen album tour.

Festival director Ross Millard said: “They’re a band perfect for summer sunshine – expect the very best in funk and soul.

“Also appearing on Saturday will be rising star Lizzie Esau, who’s played some huge festivals over the last couple of years including Glastonbury and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. She is a favourite of BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and is definitely one to watch.”

Other emerging talent will feature on Saturday when BBC Introducing takes over Summer Streets’ Stage 2. Some of the North East’s most exciting emerging bands will perform, all under the curation of BBC Introducing presenter Shakk.

Vice Killer, Irked, The Early Purple, Cherry Blur, Labyrinthine Oceans and The Redroom will all feature in a stacked line-up.

Other Saturday guests include Patrick Gosling, hot on the heels of his Stadium of Light appearance celebrating Sunderland’s Music City status.

The Northern Academy of Music Education is also presenting a stage on Saturday, showcasing some solo performers including Ruby Kelly, Daniel Maple, Hannah Smith, Dan Taylor, Camel Island and Cydni & Maple.

Meanwhile, there will also be a silent disco and workshops from Sunderland Music Hub on Saturday.

Houghton Brass, Capt. Morgan’s Funky Crew and A Band Like This complete the Saturday line-up.

Sunday lineup

Last year's Summer Streets festival | Submitted

Sunday will be headlined by returning favourite Martin Stephenson & the Daintees. Martin performed at Summer Streets back in 2022, and is always a firm favourite wherever he plays in the region

Ross said: “Martin is celebrating 40 years of his classic album Boat to Bolivia so fans can expect some of their favourite songs to appear in his Summer Streets setlist.”

Also returning this year are Royal Northern Sinfonia. This year the Sinfonia will be performing a mix of pieces from Mozart and Bartok, among others, in a mid-afternoon slot on Stage 2.

Paul Smith of Maximo Park will perform on the Main Stage.

Local favourites The Cornshed Sisters will be appearing in a rare live performance on Sunday, headlining Stage 2 and performing songs from their two critically acclaimed albums.

Hip-hop artist Kema Kay will be hitting the Main stage - the I, Daniel Blake actor is touring in support of his brand new album This Day.

Self-proclaimed ‘witch pop’ songstress Shannon Pearl is also on the bill - having just scooped Best Music Video at the Sunderland Short Film Festival. Shannon is gaining a huge following and this will be a chance to see her perform with her full band.

Meanwhile, Brazilian artist Nadedja will be making her Summer Streets debut. Her album is set to drop later in 2025, so this is a chance to see the singer/songwriter at the peak of her powers, combining 60s/70s sounds with contemporary influences like Rosalia and Florence Welch.

The Sunday line-up will be completed by legendary folk troubadour Nev Clay, punk rock n rollers Johnny Seven, electro folk mystic Me Lost Me, Sunderland rising star Isabel Maria and rag-time rockers The Turner Brothers.

Sunderland’s Young Musicians Project will also be showcasing their latest songwriting creations with an extended slot on Stage 3.

Other highlights

Both The Cultural Spring and Culture Start are hosting stages on the Sunday, so expect spoken word, pop-up a cappella performances, crafts, kids’ activities and much more.

There will be a whole host of food and drink options from local independent street-food vendors, including Pop Recs and Vaux Brewery.

Summer Streets is funded by: Arts Council England, Sunderland City Council, The Cultural Spring, Sunderland Culture, Northern Academy of Music Education, and the Seafront Business Improvement District.