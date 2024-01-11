Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ken Jolly with passengers heading for Alnwick from a Sunderland nursing home, just before the company stopped trading in 1995.

The man who ran one of the best known family businesses in Sunderland has passed away at the age of 98.

Ken Jolly died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on January 7. He was boss of the Jolly Bus company, whose distinctive cream buses were a regular sight on Sunderland's roads until the service ended in 1995.

The company, also remembered for its "Travel the Jolly Way" slogan, ran its main route between South Hylton and the city Centre.

Mr Jolly was the son of the firm's founder William Henry (WH) Jolly (1897 - 1952), who started the company in 1923. When William Jolly died in 1952, the business was then continued by his widow Ann and his sons Ken and Matthew.

Ken Jolly celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Born in South Hylton in 1925, as well as his transport business activities, Mr Jolly was also well known as the organist at St Gabriel's Church on Chester Road.

He appeared on the BBC's Songs of Praise in 2016 when he had been recognised by the Queen for his Christian service on the year of her 90th birthday.

In April that year Mr Jolly was among 90 people who were the same age as Elizabeth II to be invited to join in the Maundy Thursday service in Windsor, where he was presented with Maundy money by the late monarch and was accompanied by his granddaughter Emily.

In 1977 he was awarded a Queen's Silver Jubilee medal for services to the transport industry. However, the Jolly Bus company picked up its last passengers in 1995.

He was married to Nalda Jolly from Boxing Day 1957 until she passed away in 2005. He leaves behind his daughter Sue Baker, grandchildren Emily and Oliver, as well as his great grandchildren Zakariya, two and Kinza, five months.

Ken Jolly with his Silver Jubilee medal in 1977. Picture by Tony Colling.

His granddaughter Emily Baker told the Echo: "He lived a fulfilling and busy life. He was a great character and we will miss him terribly."