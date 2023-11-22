Jason Donovan 'thanks God' he isn't playing Sunderland, a week before he actually does

Too many open mouths in the world

Jason Donovan made an unfortunate slip during a BBC interview.

Pop icon and actor Jason Donovan has publicly "thanked God" his forthcoming tour does not include Sunderland - just eight days before he is actually scheduled to appear in the city.

The Australian former Neighbours and Joseph star was speaking on BBC Breakfast to promote his Doin' Fine tour, which begins in February 2025.

Interviewed by presenters Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, the conversation turned to football, which Mr Donovan enjoys.

He lives in the south of England with his wife since 2008, Angela, who he referred to as "a massive football fan".

Asked which club she supports, Mr Donovan replied: "Newcastle. I'm going to Newcastle, so I'll sell out there for sure.

"Sunderland. I'm not going to Sunderland. Thank God for that."

At this point Mr Donovan appeared to have startled himself with his own words and began to verbally backpedal.

He quickly added: "In a good way. I love Sunderland. The rivalry between the two is what I'm talking about."

Jon Kay then said: "Keep digging."

Some confusion has been caused by the interview. As things stand Mr Donovan is unlikely to sell any tickets whatsoever in Newcastle as, according to his own website, the city is not on the tour itinerary; although he does play the Sage in Gateshead on March 15.

Of more immediate concern might be the audience's reaction to his comments when he performs at Foundation of Light’s Gala Awards Dinner at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland on Thursday, November 30.

The Echo ran a story on September 19, telling readers about the show.

Mr Donovan was quoted as saying: “I’m really looking forward to performing at such a venue and celebrating the work done by Sunderland AFC’s charitable arm. It’ll be a great occasion.”

The Beacon of Light performance is a fundraiser for an excellent cause, the foundation itself which improves education, health, wellbeing and happiness for people across the region most in need of help.

The Echo has spoken to people who will attend. They seemed amused by the unfortunate comments.

Sir Tim Rice, Sir Bob Murray, Steve Cram and broadcaster George Clarke are among the guests at the Beacon of Light.