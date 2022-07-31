Investigation under way after cyclist dies in suspected hit and run collision in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 1.20am on Sunday (July 31), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Hylton Road, in Sunderland.

Emergency services attended the incident but the cyclist – understood to be a man in his 40s – was confirmed dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police has said his next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specialist family liaison officers.

Police have are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The vehicle believed to be involved – a snapper rocks blue-coloured BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe – had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police have said it is possible there were also passengers in the vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the occupants and police are encouraging those involved, or anyone who saw the incident, to come forward and assist the investigation.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “Clearly this is a very serious and sad incident that has resulted in a man’s death. Our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.

“They deserve to know the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are committed to identifying and tracing the occupants of the vehicle involved, which we believe to be a blue BMW Gran Coupe.

“I would encourage the driver or any occupants to make themselves known to police and hand themselves in to their nearest police station as soon as possible.

“I am also asking any members of the public who witnessed this collision, or who was in the Hylton Road area at the time and may have dashcam footage showing a blue BMW, to get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial in giving the man’s family the answers they deserve.”