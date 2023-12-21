Inquest returns 'accident' verdict after Sunderland man dies following fire
Mr Nixon died on Friday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The death of a pensioner after a fire at sheltered accommodation in Sunderland was accidental, an inquest has ruled.
Jackson Nixon, 66, died after a blaze at his home in Pickersgill House in Rotherfield Road, Red House, in the early hours of Friday, December 15.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the scene, where Mr Nixon was rescued from the building by firefighters and given oxygen and first aid by firefighters
He was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.
An inquest into his death was opened and concluded at Sunderland Coroner's Court in City Hall on Wednesday, December 21.
Deputy coroner Karin Welsh recorded a conclusion of accident.