Man dies after house fire in Sunderland

The incident was one of two fatal fires attended by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service last night.

A man has died after a house fire in Sunderland in the early hours of this morning.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) was called to Pickersgill House sheltered accommodation in Rotherfield Road, Red House, at 2.17am today, Friday, December 15.

Three appliances were sent to the fire with the first arriving within minutes.

The fire occurred at Pickersgill House

An elderly resident was rescued from the building by firefighters, and administered oxygen and first aid until the arrival of the paramedics.

The 66-year-old man was later taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

The incident was the second fatal fire attended by the service in three hours.

The first emergency call was received at 11.20pm last night about a fire at a property in Benwell Lane, Newcastle.

Fire Control immediately dispatched three appliances to the scene. The first crew arrived on scene within five minutes and found the house on fire.

As the incident developed, a further three appliances and an Aerial Ladder Platform were required.

Firefighters entered the building and located a 64-year-old man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The next of kin of both men have been informed of their passing.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Stewart Nicholson said: "Our thoughts go out to the families of both men during this incredibly difficult time.

A fire investigation vehicle at Pickersgill House

"Any death in the region is a tragedy and we are working hard alongside Northumbria Police in a joint investigation into the circumstances of each fire.

"We would also like to pass on our thoughts to the emergency service crews who attended the fires, and for their efforts in rescuing the causalities.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "These are two very tragic incidents and our thoughts are with the loved ones of both men at this difficult time.

"We remain committed to establishing the causes of both fires and officers are working together with investigators from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at this time."

Claire Pinchard, Area Manager for complex manager Anchor Housing, said: "We can confirm a resident at a housing location on Rotherfield Road in Sunderland, tragically passed away following a fire.

"His family has been informed and we extend our deepest sympathy to them at this difficult time.

"This was an isolated incident, and no other residents were harmed. We are working with the fire brigade and the police who are investigating the cause.

"We have a robust fire safety plan in place and the wellbeing of our residents is paramount."