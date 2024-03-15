Inquest opens into death of Sunderland dad-to-be Leighton Mileson
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sunderland dad-to-be in a road incident.
Emergency services were called to Burdon Lane near the A690 in Houghton just before 10.30pm on Thursday, February 29.
For reasons yet to be established, the silver Ford Fiesta is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree, the force said.
Twenty-year-old Leighton Mileson, who was the driver, was taken to hospital where he died the next day.
A passenger in the car, a male aged 16, suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
An inquest into Mr Mileson's death was opened at Sunderland City Hall on Wednesday, March 13 and provisionally adjourned to Thursday, June 13.
