Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a young man who died after his car collided with a tree have paid tribute to their “beautiful lad” – who himself was just days away from being a dad for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Mileson, 20, from Sunderland, tragically died after the one-vehicle collision, Northumbria Police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family have now issued the following tribute via officers.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated and shocked at the loss of our beautiful lad Leighton.

“He always had a smile that lit-up any room he walked in and did not have a bad bone in his body.

“He was loved by so many and what hurts the most is that he was just days away from being a dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all destroyed, but the memories we have will be cherished forever. Love you always.”

A police spokesperson said officers were alerted just before 10.30pm on Thursday, February 29, to a one-vehicle collision in Burdon Lane near the A690 in Houghton.

For reasons yet to be established, the silver Ford Fiesta is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree, the force said.

Leighton, who was the driver, was taken to hospital where he sadly died the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger in the car, a male aged 16, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols Department to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Leighton’s loved-ones at this time and we will support his family in any way we can.

“A thorough investigation has been under way since this tragedy in order to establish what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of this, we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may able to assist us to come forward.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.”