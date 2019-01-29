Inquest into death of murdered mum Quyen Ngoc Nguyen will look at whether there were any 'missed opportunities' to prevent her death

An inquest into the murder of a young mum by two convicted killers will look at whether there were 'missed opportunities' to prevent her death.

The body of mum-of-two Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found in a burning car in Shiney Row in August 2017.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

The 28-year-old nail salon worker had been lured to a house for a business meeting but ended up being forced to hand over bank cards before being brutally killed.

Her badly burned remains, which could only be identified through dental records, were found face down on the back seat of her Audi A4, which had been engulfed in 30-foot flames during a fire that started when she was still "just" alive.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall were sentenced to full life term sentences after they were convicted of murder at Newcastle Crown Court last year.

Unwin was also found guilty of Miss Nguyen's rape while McFall was cleared.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, had met while serving time at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders.

Sunderland Coroner Derek Winter held a pre-inquest review into the case today, ahead of a full hearing set for May 28 and outlined the areas the inquiry would look at, including whether the risks posed by the pair had been properly assessed, whether there was any intelligence about their association or any breach of their licences, whether information was passed between police and probation and whether any opportunity to recall them to prison had been missed.

Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall

Sitting at Sunderland Coroner's Court, Mr Winter said he would instruct an expert witness with probation experience and he had decided a jury would not be needed.

The inquest would not be able to reach a verdict inconsistent with that of the murder trail and it would be easier for him, sitting alone, to draw up an official Report to Prevent Future Deaths.

"Whether with a jury or without, the conclusion cannot be inconsistent with the determination of the Crown Court," said Mr Winter. "The conclusion of the jury would be pre-determined in any event.

"it seems to me, on balance, that the inquest would serve a fuller purpose by me sitting alone."