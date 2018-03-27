Timeline: How two killers out on parole lured Quyen Ngoc Nguyen to her death

She was an innocent and kind single mum who saw the good in everyone.

But Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, who was also known as Anna, met a terrifying and tortuous end at the hands of convicted killers Stephen Unwin and William McFall, who met in prison while serving life sentence for separate murders.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

Unwin, 40, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton and McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, met at HMP Swaleside in Kent as they served time for previous killings.

Unwin was released on licence in 2012, with McFall being released two years earlier in 2010.

Miss Nguyen became involved with Unwin due to her involvement in rental properties - but just how she was lured to that house on the night of her death has never been determined,

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen outside the home where she would be tortured.

This timeline, provided by Northumbria Police and captured on CCTV, explains how the events unfolded on the night of her death.

TIMELINE: August 14

5.14pm: William McFall is seen on camera being followed by a blue van, being driven by Stephen Unwin. The pair enter a property on St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton.

6.12pm: Quyen Ngoc Nguyen leaves Glitter Nails, in Birtley, and gets into her black Audi A4.

William McFall with a gas gun.

7.21pm: Quyen Ngoc Nguyen drives in the direction of St Oswald's Terrace.

7.24pm: Quyen Ngoc Nguyen arrives at the back of a property on St Oswald's Terrace on foot. She types on her phone and has her keys in her hand. Stephen Unwin is seen leaving the house via the kitchen door. Miss Nguyen enters the yard and follows him into the house.

9.51pm: Stephen Unwin's van is driven along Chester Road, turning right into the side lane of the Co-op at Shiney Row. He enters the store, uses the cash point and purchases a bottle of spirits.

11.35pm: A male comes into view from the direction of the property's rear door, wearing a head torch. He enters the garage, where a light can be seen, and then leaves the garage leaving the door open and light on inside.

11.36pm: A male, still wearing a head torch, approaches the garage and turns out the light before going back to the house. Both men then move Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body from the yard into the garage. She is covered in a sheet.

11.37pm: Two distinct flashes are seen from the central locking courtesy lights on a vehicle parked directly behind Unwin's van. This is believed to be Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's black Audi A4. Intermittent movement can be seen between the van and the shutters on the rear yard of the property on St Oswald's Terrace.

11.38pm: Movement is seen at the garage/yard door. The two men walk back towards the house and out of camera view.

11.50pm: McFall comes into the yard and ducks down behind the wall. He is seen again as he stands up and at the same time the rear light is turned back on. Unwin enters the yard from the direction of the rear door. He peers over the dividing wall between numbers 2 and 3 St Oswald's Terrace. McFall leaves the rear yard carrying an object while Unwin follows behind him and locks the yard gates. He is carrying a bag for life carrier. They walk towards the rear of the van.

11.51pm: McFall appears to have something in his hand which is illuminated, possibly a mobile phone. The headlights of a vehicle parked directly behind the van illuminate.

11.52pm: The vehicle headlights fade as it reverses out and turns.

11.54pm: Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's Audi passes the Lifestyle Express store at Herrington Burn. It then turns right and onto Success Road passing the Philadelphia P/H at the top of the bank.

11.55pm: Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's Audi passes the construction site at Clover Avenue (Success Road).

TIMELINE: August 15

12.05am: Unwin and McFall start to return on foot and are seen as they pass the construction site.

12.16am: Unwin and McFall are seen on foot turning left from Mill Terrace onto the side street Milburn Terrace.

12.19am: Unwin and McFall return to St Oswald's Terrace on foot. Unwin walks past his van to the back door while McFall approaches through the narrow gap between the parked van and roller shutter garage door.

12.30am: Unwin's blue Audi travels south along Blind Lane past the Beehive pub. It then indicates and turns right at the junction onto Sedgeletch Road. William McFall sends a selfie to a friend.

12.32am: Unwin's blue Audi travels south east along Sedgeletch Road.

12.34am: While Unwin and McFall are at the Post Office in Fencehouses, Tyne and Wire Fire and Rescue Service attend a report of a vehicle on fire. This is where Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body has been dumped.

12.38am: Stephen Unwin's Audi turns right out of Bankhead Terrace and onto Front Street.

How the killers changed their stories

Lynsey Colling from the CPS said: “The horrific actions of Unwin and McFall were motivated seemingly by financial greed and Unwin’s sexual gratification.

“Both men initially denied any knowledge of Ms Nguyen’s death, changing their stories when confronted with CCTV and forensic evidence. Becoming increasingly desperate, they then admitted being in the house with the victim, but blamed each other for her murder.

“Using CCTV footage, forensic evidence and telephone exchanges between the pair, the CPS has meticulously pieced together the events of that night. Their lies and their horrendous actions that night have been exposed to the court.

“I sincerely hope that the conviction of both men today brings some comfort to those who knew and loved Ms Nguyen.”