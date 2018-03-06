Incredible pictures as hundreds of women Race for Life in Sunderland

We all know someone whose life has been affected by cancer.

And in just a few months’ time, Herrington Country Park in Sunderland will be taken over by a sea of pink as hundreds of women come together to remember their loved ones at the city’s Race for Life.

Taking place in June, entries for the event are now open - with Cancer Research in Sunderland already for women of all ages to sign up for 5k or 10k.

It’s an inspiring sight to watch the runners don their tshirts, lace their trainers and take to the track in memory of someone they love.

We’ve taken a look through our archive at previous Races for Life in the city - see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know in our special picture gallery.

To enter the Sunderland Race for Life, contact 0300 123 0770 or go online here.