Sunderland women urged to sign up for Race for Life

Sunderland mums and daughters are being urged to join the fight against cancer this Mother’s Day by entering Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity is inviting women of all ages, shapes and sizes to choose their event - Race for Life 5k or 10k - and pledge to take part on Sunday, June 3, at Herrington Country Park.

The Race for Life sees people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Many women will be taking part in Race for Life with their mums while others will be participating to honour their memory.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Sunderland event manager, said: “We are urging mums and daughters in Sunderland to make this Mother’s Day extra special by signing up to Race for Life.

“By signing up to Race for Life, women in Sunderland can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

“By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.

“Whether they plan to pound the pavements or amble to the finish line, every step participants take will help to support crucial research.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. To enter visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.