I'm walking over 50 miles across the North East in memory of my late wife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stockton man John Hirst is lacing up his boots for a 55-mile walk in memory of his late wife Pat, who died with a rare form of dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which impacts the parts of the brain that control speech and behaviour, in her early 60s and died five years later at just 66 years of age.

John said: “Pat was diagnosed with FTD in 2012, 18 months after her retirement as a nurse in the NHS. Following her diagnosis her decline was rapid, resulting in loss of speech, an inability to swallow and for the final months she was forced to use a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat and John on the Shields Ferry | Alzheimer's Research UK

“Throughout all of this she was always able to recognise us all and was aware until very close to the end of her life.

“Since her diagnosis I have been helping to raise awareness of young onset dementia and also raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to understanding the causes, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dementia.”

The journey will take him on a coastal route through County Durham; from Thornaby-on-Tees to Newcastle-upon-Tyne over five days from Monday, May 19 to Friday, May 23 to mark Dementia Awareness Week.

The walk will go through well-known towns and villages throughout the county and culminates in Newcastle at the Campus for Aging and Vitality where Alzheimer’s Research UK sponsor scientists working to find a cure for the diseases that cause dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Burrell, North East Regional Fundraising Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to John for taking on this walking challenge in memory of his wife Pat. We could not do the work we do without supporters like them.

“Their incredible efforts help us power the most forward-thinking scientists working to find a cure for dementia. We can’t wait to follow their journey during Dementia Awareness Week.”

John is aiming to raise £1,000 to help fund vital dementia research in the North East, to sponsor them and is accepting sponsorships through a Justgiving page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.