Sunderland DJ and music producer Nath Brown has gone from making music in his bedroom as as 12 year old to playing an Ibiza superclub for the first time.

The 27 year old, from Ryhope, has previously seen his music crack global dance charts, and lauched his own label, Translate.

But, ahead of the show, he told us it's “mindblowing” that he would be DJing at the 15,000-person-capacity UNVRS on August 28, 2025.

Nath's peers say his success is well deserved due his great work ethic - with a colleague who worked with him at Footasylum in The Bridges also calling him “genuinely one of the nicest blokes I've ever met.”

Watch the video to hear from Nath about how his passion for music began.