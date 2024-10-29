A Sunderland producer and DJ has made the top 100 in a global chart after signing to a New York-based label.

Sunderland DJ and producer Nath Brown | Submitted

Nath Brown, 27, has already had success in the Beatport chart earlier this year, with his EP riding high at No 2 and single I Get Deep hitting hitting No 29 in the world after they were released through Italian label DPE Records.

Now, he’s reentered the chart, which features the world’s best DJs, with two new tracks after signing to New York-based Transmit Recordings.

Newly-released track Black Sabrina is at 66, while Bailalo is at 79, with Nath recently debuting the tracks live at his NX Newcastle debut (formerly O2 Academy).

It’s the latest accomplishment for the DJ, who produces his tracks at his Ryhope home, and has supported some of the biggest DJs in the world including Joseph Capriati, Solardo, Camelphat, Fisher, Hot Since 82 and Richy Ahmed.

Nath say it’s great to now be making waves across the pond.

Nath behind the decks | Submitted

“I’d been speaking with the A&R guy from Transmit for a while and sending him my music,” said Nath. “He said he enjoyed the tracks I did with DPE and had seen how well they had done, so I sent him two new tracks which Transmit has released.

“It’s pretty surreal to be signing for a New York label. I’ve been producing for six years and DJ’ing for the past 14 years, so it’s cool recognition.

“2025 is already looking really good, too.”

Speaking about the response to his newest releases, he said: “The feedback has been really good. People have been saying the tracks have infectious vibes and are filled with groove.”

Nath has had a busy year, with highlights being playing at Forbidden Forest festival in Nottinghamshire to a crowd of 5,000 - despite the legendary Carl Cox being on a different stage at the festival at the same time.

Nath juggles making music with a monthly residency at Groovebox in Nottingham, supporting major artists.

The Mackem music maker, whose tracks are described as having a “hypnotic constant energy”, is already well known on the local dance scene, supporting North East legends like Patrick Topping and being a former resident of the popular Sunderland night Haze.

Speaking about why he loves being behind the decks so much, Nath, who hopes to be a resident in Ibiza one day, said: “When I DJ I feel like I forget everything that’s going on in the world, you’re locked in with the crowd and the music.

“To be able to make people dance, with so much energy, is a great feeling.”

You can check out Nath’s soundcloud here.