'I heard a big bang and then police and an ambulance were here' - residents in shock after car smash sees girl, six, left with serious injuries

Residents have spoken of their shock after a car smash in their street left a girl in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to find one of the drivers who left the scene of the accident close to a row of shops in The Avenue, Seaham, shortly before 9pm last night.

The Avenue, in Seaham.

Durham Constabulary confirmed a female child aged six was taken to hospital following the three-car crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to locate one of the drivers involved in the three-vehicle collision."

One man who lives in The Avenue, but did not want to be named, told the Echo: "I was in the kitchen at the time and just heard a big bang from outside.

"We've had the odd accident around here so it's not unusual, and there were a lot of people who came out to see what had gone on.

"The police and an ambulance were here very quickly.

"They shut the road off straight away and it didn't re-open until about midnight.

"It's a busy road this one and it has a lot of buses coming along it every day too."

Another man who also lives in The Avenue said: "I saw the aftermath when I came home from being out.

"The recovery vehicle came and took the cars away while the place was all blocked off.

"People do go too fast on this road and it's dangerous at times.

"When you hear a child has been injured you just hope that they're OK."

The incident happened at about 8.40pm last night.

Anyone with dash cam footage from the surrounding area or any witnesses to contact Durham Police on 101.

