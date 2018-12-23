Hunt for driver after young girl hospitalised in three-car crash

A young girl has been taken to hospital with a serious injury following a crash in Seaham - as a hunt continues to locate one of the drivers.

Police appealing for witnesses as a hunt is under way to find one of the drivers who left the scene.

Durham Constabulary confirmed a female child was taken to hospital following the three-car crash in the Avenue, in Seaham.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to locate one of the drivers involved in the three-vehicle collision."

Emergency services were called to the incident at 8.40pm last night.

An appeal has been issued for anyone with dash cam footage from the surrounding area or any witnesses to contact police on 101.