Sunderland charity champ Sergio Petrucci has spoken of his pride after he and wife Emma were awarded MBEs by King Charles.

The couple, who set up the Red Sky Foundation three years ago to support the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, learned in June that they had been named in the King's first birthday honours list.

And today, Wednesday, October 25, they travelled to Buckingham Palace to collect their medals from His Majesty in person.

Sergio and Emma Petrucci, from Sunderland, Co-Founders of the Red Sky Foundation, after each being made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Others honoured at today's ceremony included broadcaster Anne Diamond and novelist Ben Okri.

"It was just unreal," said Sergio.

"Before we went in and after we came out, the crowds outside the front of the palace wanted us to go and have photographs with them."

The ceremony included a little tribute to the couple's daughter, Luna,. who inspired them to set up the foundation in the first place after undergoing life-saving surgery at the Freeman.

The couple initially wanted to express their thanks by raising money to help fund machines, equipment, specialist nursing care and treatment, and have now raised more than £950,000 to support the unit as well as branching out into community and educational work and funding the provision of more than 400 publicly-available defibrillators across the region.

"I have offered the king a defibrillator," said Sergio.

"The king said he loved to see them in the countryside and could we put some in rural areas? I said yes, that would be our next focus - County Durham and Northumberland have got such lovely rolling green hills.

"The press man from the palace asked me where the king is going to put it and I said he can carry it around with him if he wants to or maybe Camilla can put one in her handbag."

Emma Petrucci and Sergio Petrucci are made Members of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III

The presentation ceremony had been an unforgettable experience, added Sergio: "It was actually at Buckingham Palace in the music room - there were violinists playing in the corner and our parents and children were watching over our shoulders.

"The king was really interested in what we do - he knew we had started it from scratch. He was interested to know how the whole thing started so we pointed out Luna and he gave her a little wave.