From creepy cottages to dark forests, I faced Alton Towers Scarefest 2025’s scariest mazes and survived a night full of jumps and scares.

Bathed in greens and purples, the ruins of a once-grand mansion come alive beneath the moonlit sky, a large stained-glass window glowing a fiery orange from within.

Monsters stalk the pathways, ghouls lunge from the shadows and terrified screams echo across the park.

This is Alton Towers Scarefest 2025.

It had been a few years since I last visited the resort during its spooky season, so I was eager to see what this year had in store.

At first, I wasn’t too nervous about the scare mazes - after all, I’d done plenty before.

But as we queued for our first, with blood-curdling screams drifting from a building tucked away in the woods, the nerves began to creep in.

The Edge of the Forest

Our first maze of the night was The Edge of the Forest, a brand-new addition for 2025.

Set deep in the Dark Forest - the twisted, fictional home of rides like Rita and TH13TEEN - this live-action experience plunges guests into a world where the line between nature and nightmare blurs.

We were split into small groups, myself unluckily ending up at the very back.

A frail old woman beckoned us into her cottage, but forget cosy firesides and knitted blankets. The space was dank and ominous, and when the door slammed shut, only a few flickering candles lit the room.

I grabbed my partner’s arm as the woman whispered a chilling warning about the Leshwall, a spirit said to twist the trees and infiltrate the mind.

A flash of lightning, a loud clap of thunder and total darkness followed.

The Edge of the Forest is a brand-new scare maze for 2025 where the Leshwall - a spirit said to twist the trees and infiltrate the mind - prowls. | Alton Towers Resort

People screamed, others laughed and my heart thudded in my chest. When the lights returned, the old woman was gone.

We cautiously crept through a dense forest set that had opened before us, a crashed car glowing faintly ahead.

Everything was quiet at first, but as we traversed our way around we found ourselves back in the same cottage, only now it was dirtier and more dishevelled.

I won’t spoil the rest, but let’s just say I jumped and screamed more than a few times.

The story was slightly lost on me, mostly because I was hurrying through in fear, but it was well executed and a lot of fun.

It wasn’t the scariest maze of the night, but it was atmospheric and immersive, and definitely got my adrenaline pumping.

Altonville Mine Tours: Tiny’s Revenge

With my nerves already rattled, we headed for Altonville Mine Tours: Tiny’s Revenge which is set inside the Grade II listed Towers at the heart of the park.

A man in overalls greeted us, ordering us to wait by a rickety security hut strewn with rotting food, while a TV played ominous reports of mysterious disappearances.

This time I was at the very front, much to my dismay.

A sheriff ushered us into a green tent and told us about a skin-stealing killer behind the disappearances, but she assured us we had nothing to worry about because she was on the case.

Then the generator failed, plunging us into darkness. When the lights flickered back, the sheriff was unconscious on a table and a stranger was pointing silently for us to leave.

Somehow, my partner and I became separated from our group, meaning we had to make our way through the maze alone.

Altonville Mine Tours: Tiny’s Revenge is set inside the park's Grade II listed Towers | Alton Towers Resort

It was claustrophobic, disorientating and stank in places thanks to use of scent pods.

Actors leapt from the shadows screaming for help, and the uneven floor forced us to slow down and endure every unsettling moment.

The darkness felt suffocating and the setting - a supposedly haunted ruin - made everything more intense. By the time we spotted the exit I was ready to run.

As we stumbled out, a chainsaw roared to life behind me.

I screamed, froze, then bolted up the path without daring to look back.

When I finally stopped running, I couldn’t help but laugh at myself. This maze had truly gotten under my skin.

Compound

Our final maze of the night was Compound, where we became the latest test subjects of the Phalanx - a shady organisation originally tasked with containing the Nemesis beast.

But there had been a breach, and we were plunged into chaos as actors in gas masks and military gear shouted orders and stormed through the maze around us.

Compound allows visitors to become the latest test subjects of the Phalanx - a shady organisation originally tasked with containing the Nemesis beast | Alton Towers Resort

It was intense and action-packed. Less creepy than the previous mazes, but still filled with jump scares and moments of panic.

By the time we got back into the night air, my heart was racing and my voice was hoarse from laughing and screaming in equal measure.

Scarefest’s most intense mazes had officially defeated me.

Scare zones and family-friendly fun

After a much-needed sit-down and a hot chocolate, I was convinced to try Dark Hollow - a brand-new free outdoor scare zone for 2025.

Expanding the world of TH13TEEN, this free-flowing experience leads guests deeper into the Dark Forest where an unseen presence watches from the shadows.

It’s less about jump scares and more about the eerie atmosphere, and while not terrifying, it’s brilliantly designed, especially after sunset.

The same goes for The Burial Ground near the Wicker Man rollercoaster.

It’s atmospheric and entertaining, but not as intense as the paid mazes - a perfect breather if you need one.

The Alton Ancestors roam the park, adding some family fun to the night's festivities | Alton Towers Resort

Families will also love Trick O’ Treat Town, a charming walk-through where visitors knock on doors along Spooky Avenue and into the Witchy Woods for sweet treats and mischievous surprises.

Amigos in the Afterlife also offers a vibrant, Día de los Muertos-inspired celebration, where cheerful spirits guide guests back to the land of the living.

Rides in the dark

Of course, Scarefest isn’t just about jump scares. Riding Alton Towers’ iconic rollercoasters in the dark is an experience in itself.

Classics like Wicker Man with its real flames feel even more intense under the cover of night, while Nemesis Reborn glows blood red as a spotlight sweeps the trees.

Even family favourites like Spinball Whizzer feel more thrilling when you can’t see the track ahead.

Wickerman comes to life at night, with real flames emanating from the Beornen structure | Alton Towers Resort

Final thoughts

By the end of the night, my heart had raced, my nerves were frayed and my voice was hoarse from laughter and screams - exactly how a scare event should leave you.

The Edge of the Forest is an atmospheric new addition, Tiny’s Revenge is pure claustrophobic terror and Compound is chaotic and intense.

The free scare zones offer welcome breathers, and the rides in the dark make the whole experience feel brand new.

Whether you’re a seasoned horror fan or a nervous first-timer, Scarefest 2025 delivers a night packed with thrills, laughs and plenty of screams.

Just don’t say I didn’t warn you when the chainsaw revs up behind you.