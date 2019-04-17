How you can support Gemma Lowery as she gets set to walk on fire for the Bradley Lowery Foundation

The mum of cancer battler Bradley Lowery is getting set to walk across fire in a bid to raise funds for the charity set up in his memory.

Gemma Lowery will take on the challenge to mark her son's birthday at the Newcastle Falcon's Stadium on Tuesday, April 30.

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma.

Bradley, who tragically lost his battle with cancer neuroblastoma in July 2017 would have been eight years old on May 17.

Every year his mum Gemma, who set up the foundation to keep his legacy alive, takes part in a sponsored event.

Last year she took on a parachute jump at Shotton Airfield.

Gemma, from Blackhall, said: “Every year on or around Bradley’s birthday, I take part in a sponsored event.

"It’s one of the ways I deal with missing Brad.

"Last year, I did a sponsored sky dive, and this year I’ve decided to get involved with the Firewalk World Record Attempt at the Falcon’s stadium in Newcastle.”

The first 100 donations raised by Gemma’s sponsored fire walk will be doubled and shared between the 15 children for whom the foundation is currently fundraising.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation recently received planning permission for a holiday home in Scarborough, to provide accommodation for poorly children and their families from across the North East.

The charity will soon be launching a campaign to develop partnerships with contractors and builders to commence work on the development.

To donate to Gemma’s fire walk, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gemmafire