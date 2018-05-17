Gemma Lowery honours Bradley’s seventh birthday with a parachute jump

Bradley Lowery’s devoted mum took to the skies to honour what would have been her precious son’s birthday.

Brave six-year-old Bradley touched the hearts of people across the world with his fight against neuroblastoma.

Sadly the courageous Blackhall youngster lost his fight with the disease in July last year.

But, on what would have been the young Sunderland AFC fan’s seventh birthday, his fearless mum, Gemma Lowery, took part in a tandem parachute jump in his honour.

The 35-year-old, said she wasn’t the least bit frightened and loved every minute of the experience at Shotton Air Field.

Gemma, who set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation to raise as much money as possible to help other sick children and their families, said doing the sky dive was worth it to boost funds for them.

Prior to the 15,000ft jump, she said she was looking forward to it, saying: “I am excited it has been an extremely tough day. Jumping out that plane I’ll feel closer to Bradley.”

Gemma also thanked eveyone for their support, saying: “The community and the whole UK have pulled together, all the messages, I feel so appreciative, and it makes a really, really tough situation bearable.”

Gemma was part of a group of skydivers who flew up together after about an hour’s training and family and friends cheered when she was safely back on the ground.

She said doing the jump was amazing and she would recommend it to anyone.

Bradley Lowery.

The mum-of-two said: “It was absolutely amazing.

“I got a little bit of motion sickness when I was in the plane, but I always get travel sick so that’s nothing new.

“But, getting ready to jump I wasn’t nervous, not one tiny little bit, it was fine.

“When you are free-falling it is the most amazing feeling. The views are just incredible.

Gemma Lowery charity skydive im memory of son Bradley on his seventh birthday

“The instructor was brilliant and he was showing me all the sights, pointing things out, like the Stadium of Light. It was fantastic.

“I always feel like Bradley is with me, so it felt like he was with me then.”

She said she would advise anyone who has ever thought about doing a skydive to just go ahead and book it.

Gemma had been due to do a skydive in March with Jermain Defoe’s girlfriend Rachael Calvert while out in Dubai, but was unable to complete the challenge due to a complication with the booking, while Rachael was still able to take the leap.

Between them they have raised more than £6,700 through being sponsored for their skydives.

Anyone who would still like to make a donation can visit the pair’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/gemandrach.

Gemma Lowery charity skydive im memory of son Bradley on his seventh birthday

The day of Bradley’s birthday was a heartbreaking one for his family and loved ones.

On the Bradley Lowery Foundation’s Facebook page, Gemma wrote: “Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful angel up in heaven.

“Mammy, daddy and your big brother Kieran love you and miss you more than any words could ever describe.

“Our hearts are broken and will never be fixed, waking up on Brad’s birthday without him here is horrendous. “My house should be filled with excitement and laughter, but instead it’s replaced with sadness and tears.”