How Disneyland holiday photos helped Sunderland slimmer transform her look

Holiday photos from a Disneyland trip sparked a Sunderland slimmer into shedding the weight which was holding her back.

Lyndsey Ward, 26, from Ashbrooke, has lost 3st 10.5lb with Slimming World after being shocked when seeing photos of herself on holiday.

The nursery practitioner - who at her heaviest was a size 18-20 and weighed 17st l3.5lb - decided to take action after seeing the pictures from a romantic break spent with her boyfriend, warehouse operator Adam Brannigan, 26.

After struggling with her weight for years, Lyndsey’s confidence was at an all-time low after splitting with a former partner who was negative about her size.

But she decided to take action and join the slimming group, based at Thornhill Secondary School, under the guidance of consultant Paula Whiting, back in September 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

Now a slender size 14, 5ft 11” Lyndsey now weighs 14st 3lb and is well on her way to achieving her target of 13st 7lb.

She said: “I have never liked my body or the way I look.

“I always felt fat, frumpy and was always made to feel under average by some important people in my life, which made me eat more as I already didn’t feel good enough.

“When I met my ex I was very negative about myself and he would say things like I couldn’t go out like that if I had a low cut top on, or if my legs were out - as he said people will look at me because I look massive.

“So it got to the point where I would only wear baggy clothes.

“It does affect you a lot and I lost my self-confidence.”

Losing her gran and the breakdown of her relationship caused Lyndsey to put more weight on, but said her life changed when she met Adam a year and a half ago.

Now Lyndsey has started going to the gym and trampoline classes and even has a puppy which helps her get out walking each day.

She said: “My weight has always been my biggest battle as food was always the comfort and solution.

“I’ve dieted before and piled it back on because I felt I didn’t have the support network in place.

“But my life changed in this last year and a half when I met Adam.

“He supports me no matter what and even at my worst and biggest weight he told me everyday I was beautiful.

“When I said I needed to diet he said he would support me.

“Without him I wouldn’t have joined this amazing group at Thornhill School.

“He showed me love when I didn’t know how to love myself.

“At times I need reassurance as I don’t feel good about myself and he is always there.

“The group I attend is amazing and I owe my success to them alongside Adam.

“My confidence has grown immensely and I can now do things I never thought possible; get undressed with the lights on, go to the gym on my own, buy regular clothes and walk with my head held high.

“I still have a way to go but I will get there.

“Every little step is a massive achievement for me and I know I’ve got this now.”

Diet before:

Breakfast: Sugary cereals such as coco pops followed by toast with orange juice.

Lunch: Ready meals such as pasta with fizzy drinks.

Dinner: Takeaways.

Snacks: Chocolate and crisps.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Fruit and fat free yogurt or a cooked breakfast with no oil.

Lunch: Broccoli and chicken with water or sugar free juice followed by fruit such as raspberries and strawberries.

Dinner: Home made meals such as stir fry or quiche.

Snacks: Fruit and Alpen bars.

Slimmer Lyndsey Ward has lost over 3 stone.

