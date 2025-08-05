This is how cleared land in High Street West could look under new plans.

Earlier this year, land once housing a string of city centre shops was cleared to make way for future developments.

An artist's impression of how the development would look | Submitted

Demolition took place on 68 -71 High Street West, three commercial units known as Co-Operative house which were formerly occupied by Argos, Mothercare and The Keel Lounge cafe.

Now, a planning application has been submitted for the next phase of redevelopment along High Street West - an integral part of the ambitious Riverside Sunderland masterplan.

The proposals submitted by Sunderland City Council to its own planning department, seek to revitalise the high street to create a mix of retail, commercial, leisure, and residential spaces.

Spread across four development plots, the proposed scheme is aimed at stimulating economic activity and enhancing the city centre’s lifestyle offer, building on the investments in Culture House, the Flower Café, the Three Stories, and Elephant Tea rooms.

The new buildings have been designed with flexibility in mind, with the upper floors being able to accommodate either commercial office space for businesses keen to operate out of a modern city centre base, or high quality apartments that will boost the number of people living in the city centre.

Demolition on High Street West took place earlier this year | Sunderland Echo

The plans also include the removal of the enclosed footbridge which currently connects High Street West with St Mary’s Car Park.

The planning application, which is scheduled to be determined later this year, is said to act as a catalyst for future investment and redevelopment.

It’s the latest phase of a transformative programme of regeneration at Riverside Sunderland, which has been held up nationally as one of the UK’s most ambitious urban redevelopments.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Riverside Sunderland is a world-class development and we’re now seeing it bear fruit with new bars, restaurants, workspaces and public realm opening and welcoming people into our city.

“This next phase of work will renew our high street, restoring and retaining some valuable heritage features, and bringing new life and vibrancy to this key location.

“It is a vital part of our ambition to support our businesses, generate more jobs, provide more high-quality new homes, and create more leisure destinations which attract people to live, work, and play in our city centre.”

The Council is working in partnership with Capital and Centric on the development.

Tim Heatley Co-founder of Capital and Centric said, “We’re a team that loves creating awesome spaces. Working alongside the Council, we believe we can create an exciting new mixed-use neighbourhood at High Street West, where a real community can come together and deliver sustainable change at the heart of Riverside Sunderland.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, added: “This latest transformational phase of Riverside Sunderland will bring vibrancy and footfall and connect the existing retail offer at the heart of the city with the new communities that are taking shape at either side of the fantastic new Keel Crossing.

“It is great to see the renewed sense of activity and enjoyment with increasing visitor numbers helping to support the growth of new and existing businesses.”

Riverside Sunderland aims to double the city centre’s residential population from 2,500 to 5,000 and create up to 10,000 new jobs and the redevelopment of High Street West is a cornerstone of this vision