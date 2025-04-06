Breaking

Horror as man in his 50s shot dead at address in Elm Street, Stanley

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was shot dead in Stanley.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at about 5.20pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 50s was found to have been shot and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene, and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.

A cordon is in place at the scene and is expected to remain for some time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

“We are carrying out several lines of enquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

