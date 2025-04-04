Northumbria Police issue update on coastline incident which saw four people arrested
The force had previously confirmed four people - two males and two females - had been arrested following an incident at a premises on Whitburn Road in Seaburn.
A woman in her 90s was also hospitalised as a result of the incident.
An updated report from a Northumbria Police spokesperson reads:
“Shortly after 11.30am on Thursday (April 3), we received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Whitburn Road in the Seaburn area of Sunderland.
“It was reported that a number of individuals had been fighting inside the premises before continuing outside.
“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 90s – who was not believed to be involved in the disturbance – was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“She currently remains in hospital for treatment.
“A full investigation into the incident has been launched and four people – two men and two women – have been arrested in connection with the report.
“All four remain in police custody at this time, and enquiries are continuing.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use live chat or report forms on our website.
“For those unable to contact us via the above ways, call 101.
“Please quote log number: NP-20250403-0419.”
